Editors Note: In honor of Veterans Day The Texas Spur is re-printing the following article originally titled “Spur veteran honored by appreciative Americans during trip to World War II Memorial”. It was first published in the November 6, 2008 edition of The Texas Spur. Mr. Dean passed away September 13, 2011 at the age of 89.

By Cindi Taylor

J.B. Dean is a decorated U.S. veteran who fought in two wars–World War I and the Korean Conflict–yet he was amazed by the personal and open gratitude he received from strangers for . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!