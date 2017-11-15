Bulldogs Defeat Rotan and Head to Playoffs, 77-49

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

The Bulldogs have gotten back on track as they won against the Rotan Yellowhammers, 77-49. The victory seated the Bulldogs as the second place team in district, and set them on a path to the playoffs. Missing out on a playoff spot last season, the Bulldogs are eager to make a successful run.

Rotan 8 22 6 13 49

Spur 16 16 30 15 77

The Junior High Bullpups also won their last game against the Yellowhammers. With an undefeated season in district play, the Bullpups were named District Champions.

