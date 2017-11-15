Jaybirds shut down Jags

By Delaney Russell, Reporter

The Jaybirds spotted the Guthrie Jaguars six points initially, but as they say, it’s not how you start but how you finish. Jayton took note and responded with a forced turnover on defense and two touchdown runs by Tye Scogin to take a 16-14 first quarter lead.

Scogin added some insurance on another TD run in the second quarter, but the Jaguars refused to go away. The ‘Birds never relinquished the lead but Guthrie managed to tie the game at 22 late in the second quarter. But as they’ve so often . . .

