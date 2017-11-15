Six appointed SED for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Nov. 8, 2017 – The Trump Administration recently appointed Gary Six as the new State Executive Director (SED) in Texas for the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA). Six will begin serving as Texas SED on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Six has worked for FSA for 40 years. His FSA career began as a temporary field man while he worked his way through college, later becoming a County Office Trainee. Six has served the producers of Yoakum County as County Executive Director for the past 32 years. He looks forward to serving the producers and FSA employees throughout Texas as SED.

FSA serves farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective and efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources, and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, with special emphasis on beginning, underserved, and women farmers and ranchers.

Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, the USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell foods and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. And understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.

As SED, Six will use his leadership experience to oversee FSA programs in a customer-focused manner to ensure a safe, affordable, abundant, and nutritious food supply for consumers.