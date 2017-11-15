Spur 5th grade students hold Annual Veterans Day program

The Spur 5th Grade presented the annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10. The program included a history of Veterans Day, two puppet show skits, and information about the branches of the United States military- Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy. Cody Schmidt was the guest speaker. As a 5th grader in 2000-2001, Schmidt was in one of Mrs. Hightower's first Veterans Day Programs. He shared slides from his and his dad's deployments to Iraq. Laurie Hinson decorated a cake for the Veterans as 5th graders watched.

