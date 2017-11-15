Spur Late Night Shopping

Late Night Shopping! December 4, 2017, 5PM to 8PM downtown Spur, TX. Bring the kids and your pocket book to get the season started off right! Cowboy Santa will ride down Burlington Ave on horseback to greet the children at the Palace Theater. Shops will be open late to offer special savings and vendors will take overt he Community Center to bring you all sorts of goodies! The Masonic Lodge is hosting a pancake supper to keep your belly full! For questions or vendor registration call (806) 271-3316