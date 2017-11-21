Barbara Horn was appointed as the Dickens County Representative to the Appraisal Board at the regular November meeting of the county commissioners. The commissioners also approved the purchase a new air conditioning unit by the City of Spur for the Exhibition Barn in Swenson Park. Following are the minutes of that meeting.

The Dickens County Commissioners be in regular session on Monday, November 13, 2017 with the following members present: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, Darla Thomason, Treasurer, and Becky Hill County and District . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!