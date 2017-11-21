Jaybirds win Bi-District playoff battle

The Jayton Jaybirds fell behind early to Highland during their playoff game, but a strong second quarter put Jayton in control of the game en route to a 54-30 win.

Down 14-8 after one quarter, Jayton scored 18 points to go up 26-14 at halftime. Then the Jaybirds outscored Highland 28-16 the rest of the way.

The next step in Jayton’s playoff march is Friday against Sands at 3 p.m. in Hermleigh.

(stats courtesy of the Jayton-Girard ISD coaching staff)

Score by Quarter:

Jayton (8-3, 3-0)

8 18 14 14 – 54

Highland (7-4, 2-1)

14 0 8 8 – 30

Team Stats

First Downs: Jayton – 15; Highland – 8

Rushing Attempts-Yards: Jayton – 40 – 335 yards; Highland – 28 – 162 yards

Passing Yards: Jayton – 75 yards; Highland – 112 yards

Completions, Attempts, INTs: Jayton – 3/7, 0 INT; Highland – 6/15, 1 INT

Total Yards: Jayton – 410; Highland – 274

Punts-Average: Jayton – 0; Highland – 1-28

Fumbles-Lost: Jayton – 3-1; Highland – 2-1

Penalties-Yards: Jayton – 3-22; Highland – 4-30

Individual Stats

Rushing: Tye Scogin – 30-213 yards, 4 TD; Pecos Smith – 9-114 yards, 1 TD; Kaden Awe – 1-8 yards

Passing: Kaden Awe – 2/3, 42 yards, 1 TD; Tye Scogin – 1/4, 33 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Pecos Smith – 1-36 yards; Kaden Awe – 1 – 33 yards, 1 TD; Tyler Seaton – 1-6 yards, 1 TD

Defense: (solos + assists) Kaden Awe – 16 tackles; Tye Scogin – 14 tackles; Camron Benavides – 12 tackles; Pecos Smith – 10 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR; Tyler Seaton – 6 tackles, 1 INT; Junior Martinez – 2 tackles

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: JAY (8:19) – Scogin 7 yard run (Seaton kick) 8-0; HIGH (3:42) – 6 yard run (kick failed) 8-6; HIGH (2:07) – 23 yard pass (kick good) 8-14

2nd Quarter: JAY (7:16) – Kaden Awe Safety (no kick) 10-14; JAY (5:53) – Scogin 33 yard pass to Awe (Seaton kick) 18-14; JAY (0:52) – Scogin 1 yard run (Seaton kick) 26-14

3rd Quarter: JAY (4:47) – Scogin 2 yard run (Seaton kick) 34-14; JAY (3:32) – Smith 49 yard run (kick failed) 40-14; HIGH (2:00) – 53 yard run (kick good) 40-22

4th Quarter: JAY (8:32) – Awe 6 yard pass to Seaton (Seaton kick) 48-22; HIGH (7:11) – 40 yard pass (kick good) 48-30; JAY (4:28) – Scogin 17 yard run (kick failed) 54-30