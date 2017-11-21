Parsons will not seek re-election

Dickens County Commissioner Precinct #4 Sheldon Parsons announced earlier this year that he will not seek reelection after serving three terms, Jerry Alexander has filed for election for Commissioner Precinct #4 on the Republican ballot.

The filing period for candidates seeking local offices opened Saturday, November 11, local candidates began filing on Monday, November 13. The filing period runs through December 11. Primaries will be held March 6, 2018.

Local offices up for election in 2018 in both Dickens and Kent counties are: County Judge, County/District Clerk, Justice of the Peace, Commissioner Precinct #2, and Commissioner Precinct #4.

