Rep. Mac Thornberry Files for Reelection

Amarillo, Texas – Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) today announced he has filed for reelection to serve the 13th Congressional District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It is a great honor for me to represent the people of the 13th Congressional District in Congress. Your support also enables me to serve as the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee at a crucial time for our nation’s security. With your help, I will continue to fight for conservative, commonsense policies that keep our country strong.”