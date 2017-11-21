Spur art students participate in TxDOT program

CHILDRESS – The art class at Spur High School recently participated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) snow plow art program.

Each maintenance section was asked to contact their area schools and ask them to participate by painting snow plows. The only criteria was that the message had to be safety related.

The Spur High School art class painted messages on three plows to remind the traveling public to Drive Smart, Drive Safely and most important of all, Don’t Crowd the Plow.

Thank you Spur High School Art Class for participating in this program and partnering with TxDOT to help make our roadways safe.