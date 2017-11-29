A home for the holidays

USDA Rural Development in Texas has housing loan programs available to provide home ownership opportunities in rural communities and areas. The 502 Direct home ownership loan is designed to provide very-low and low-income applicants with financing to build, purchase, or repair homes to provide adequate affordable housing.

USDA Rural Development loan programs offer affordable fixed rates with no down payment. The current interest rate of 3.25% is fixed for the life of the loan. The Direct loan term is typically 33 years. Payment assistance is available, based on family size and income, which may reduce the monthly interest payment to as low as one percent (1%). Loans may be made for up to 100% of the appraised market value, which may allow the closing costs to be included and there is no limit on seller contributions.

Properties eligible for Rural Development financing must be located in rural communities. In the ten counties served by the Abilene office, the only ineligible area is within the city limits of Abilene and Tye.

Applicants must have acceptable credit history and repayment ability. Credit scores of 640 or greater are typically considered as acceptable, however, credit scores below 640 may be considered with additional credit analysis.

Visit www.rd.usda.gov/tx and click on the link for “Single Family Housing Direct Home Loans” under Key Programs for more information. Applications may be obtained by contacting the Abilene Rural Development office at any time by telephone at 325-201-9840, or by mail at 4400 Buffalo Gap Road, Suite 4150, Abilene, Texas 79606. USDA Rural Development is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender and committed to the future of rural communities.