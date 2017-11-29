Bulldogs, Spurettes compete in Haskell basketball tourney

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

Spur boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Haskell, both Varsity and Junior Varsity, to play in 3 games before the Thanksgiving break started. The three Spur teams fell to a competitive Haskell basketball program.

Francisco Hernandez led the bulldogs in scoring with 9 points, followed by Ethan Parsons with 6 and Jacob Cole and Dustin Dominey with 3 points. The Spurettes were led in scoring by Brooke Shobert with 19 points, followed by Danni Uriegas with 12 points, and Camrey Sanchez with 6.

The varsity teams will now travel to New Home from . . .

