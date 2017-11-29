Kent Co. Winterfest Dec. 2 in Jayton

Kent County Winterfest will be Saturday, December 2nd at the Emergency Services Building from 10:00 am-4:30 pm in Jayton, Texas. There will be vendors on hand so come out and shop for those Christmas gifts.

Kent County Council will have the Sweet Shop, and Jayton Junior Class is serving a bean casserole and grilled cheese meal of from 11:00 am-2:00 pm. Several activities are planned throughout the day and include ornament decorating, a gift shop for kids, reindeer food bar and youth program.

The Lady Jays and Jaybirds will host a toy drive to . . .

