Spur Council held Regular Meeting November 21

The Spur City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 21 at 6PM at City Hall. Present were Mayor ProTem Glenda White, Crystal Leary, Rhea Melton, Fronye Morris, Bobby Vasquez, and Don Wright. Absent was Mayor Louise Jones. Also present were 3 Attorneys from Huffaker Law Offices.

No one was present for the Public Forum.

The council reviewed the TCEQ violations and fines. No action was taken.

The council went into Executive Session for Personnel Matters and Consultation with Attorney at 6:12 P.M.

The council reconvened into open session at 6:37 P.M. with no action . . .

