Winter’s On Its Way: USDA Accepting Home Repair Applications

The winter season is on its way and homeowners may find the need for repairs to their roof, heating, plumbing and more.

USDA Rural Development can provide assistance through home repair loans and grants to remove health and safety hazards or make a home accessible for household members.

Funds can be used to replace roofing, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, septic systems, and other health and safety hazards. They can also be used for ramps, handrails, replacing tubs with handicapped accessible showers and toilets, widening doorways and other changes needed to provide accessibility.

For low-income home owners, loans are available at the current 3.25% fixed interest rate. There are also loans for very-low income home owners up to $20,000 at a 1% fixed interest rate for up to 20 years. Seniors age 62 and older who lack sufficient repayment for a loan may be eligible for a grant of up to $7,500, or a loan and grant combination to make needed repairs and improvements.

Program eligibility is based on household income being within the low and very-low limits and the property must be located in rural communities or areas. In the ten counties served by the Abilene office, the only ineligible areas are within the city limits of Abilene and Tye. You can visit https://eligibility.sc.egov.usda.gov/eligibility/welcomeAction.do to see if your property is in an eligible area and also to determine if you are within the established income limit based on the size of household and county.

Information and applications may be obtained by contacting the Abilene USDA Rural Development office at 4400 Buffalo Gap Road, Suite 4150 or by telephone at 325-201-9840. USDA Rural Development is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender and committed to the future of rural communities.