The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / News / City of Spur to cut ribbon on Texas Plains Trail Region office Dec. 14

City of Spur to cut ribbon on Texas Plains Trail Region office Dec. 14

By

On Thursday, Dec. 14 Texas Plains Trail Region will host a Community Open House in its new offices at 226 W. Harris St., Suite A, Spur.
City officials will cut a ribbon to welcome the Texas Plains Trail Region to Spur, at 1 p.m., right before the Open House. The public is invited.
The Open House, with refreshments from 1 to 3 p.m., will follow a board meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Spur Community Center that is open to the public; lunch; and a tour of the museum and theater. Later than afternoon, visitors will . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links