City of Spur to cut ribbon on Texas Plains Trail Region office Dec. 14

On Thursday, Dec. 14 Texas Plains Trail Region will host a Community Open House in its new offices at 226 W. Harris St., Suite A, Spur.

City officials will cut a ribbon to welcome the Texas Plains Trail Region to Spur, at 1 p.m., right before the Open House. The public is invited.

The Open House, with refreshments from 1 to 3 p.m., will follow a board meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Spur Community Center that is open to the public; lunch; and a tour of the museum and theater. Later than afternoon, visitors will . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!