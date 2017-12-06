Kent Co. Commissioners Court

The Kent County Commissioners Court met with potiential nursing home administrator during the regular Nov. 27th meeting. The court also approved a road name change in the Rio Brazos Estates.

Members present included Jim White, County Judge, Roy W. Chisum, Commissioner Precinct One, Don Long, Commissioner Precinct Two, Daryl Ham, Commissioner Precinct Three, Robert Graham, Commissioner Precinct Four, and Craig Harrison, Clerk Commissioners’ Court,

The following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said court.

CALL TO ORDER

Judge Jim White called the Commissioners’ Court to order at 9:00 . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!