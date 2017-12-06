Spur, Jayton Football Players Earn District Honors

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

As the 2017 football season has come to a close for the Spur and Jayton programs, coaches have gathered to commend players for their standout contribution to their teams. These selections are made based upon outstanding players in each position on the field, whether on offense or defense.

Knox City, Paducah, and Rotan football players were all considered in Spurs district for honors. Spur was the runner-up team in their district. Afton-Patton Springs, Guthrie, and Benjamin were in Jayton’s district. The Jayton Jaybirds were their 2017 District football champions.

Spur Bulldogs . . .

