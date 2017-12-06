Spurette’s win New Home Tourney, Bulldogs Finish Fourth

By Brooke Shobert, Reporter

The Spur Spurettes remained undefeated, 5-0, throughout the New Home tournament which took place November 30th through December the 1st. The Bulldogs also competed in the tournament, earning a fourth place spot, the Bulldogs went 3-2. Schools competing in the tournament included: New Home, Groom, Shallowater JV, O’Donnell, Whitharral, Lazbuddie, and Spur. Kailyx Childers and Brooke Shobert earned All-Tournament team honors.

Spur teams also played Ira earlier in the week. The Varsity boys lost to a competitive Ira boys’ team, 52-38, and the girls’ varsity team fell 50-46 . . .

