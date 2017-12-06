Texas Girls Coaches Association 2017 Basketball Poll

The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its 2017 basketball poll December 4, 2017 ranking Spur and Jayton 13 and 16 in Conference 1A respectivley. The results for Conference 1A is as follows:

1. Nazareth

2. Dodd City

3. Garden City

4. May

5. Moulton

6. Huckabay

7. Nueces Canyon

8. Ropes

9. McMullen County

10. Iredell

11. Miller Grove

12. Ira

13. Spur

14. Rankin

15. Leakey

16. Jayton

17. Robert E. Lee

18. Higgins

19. Roby

20. Slocum