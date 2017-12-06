The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its 2017 basketball poll December 4, 2017 ranking Spur and Jayton 13 and 16 in Conference 1A respectivley. The results for Conference 1A is as follows:
1. Nazareth
2. Dodd City
3. Garden City
4. May
5. Moulton
6. Huckabay
7. Nueces Canyon
8. Ropes
9. McMullen County
10. Iredell
11. Miller Grove
12. Ira
13. Spur
14. Rankin
15. Leakey
16. Jayton
17. Robert E. Lee
18. Higgins
19. Roby
20. Slocum
Texas Girls Coaches Association 2017 Basketball Poll
