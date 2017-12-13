Chastain Hardware Has Grand Finale

Shopping Giveaway; Two Winners Take Home $500 in Merchandise

Spur, Texas – The Fall season just got a little more golden for Chastain Hardware and customers Laurie Robinson and Zeke Castaneda.

On Nov. 20, 2017 Robinson and Castaneda were selected at random from more than 300 entries submitted at the store from August 28–November 13, 2017.

Trip Chastain said that Chastain Hardware is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their Fall projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that Laurie and Zeke . . .

