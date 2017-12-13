Commissioner #2 race contested in Kent County

The contest for Kent County Commissioner Precinct #2 will be decided in 2018 following the closing of the candidate filing period on Monday, December 11.

Local offices up for election in 2018 in Kent County are: County Judge, County/District Clerk, Justice of the Peace, Commissioner Precinct #2, and Commissioner Precinct #4.

Kent County Commissioner Precinct #2 Don Long has filed for reelection as a Republican. He will face Aaron Awe for the Republican nomination on March 6, 2018.

Other candidates seeking reelection and currently unopposed on the Republican ticket are Kent County Judge Jim C. White, Justice of the . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!