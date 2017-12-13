Dickens County Commissioners

The Dickens County Commissioner Court met Monday, December 11, 2017 in Regular Session with these members present, to-wit: County Judge Kevin Brendle. Commissioners Dennis Wyatt, Precinct #1, Mike Smith, Precinct #2, Charlie Morris, Precinct #3, Sheldon Parsons, Precinct #4, Darla Thomason, Treasurer, and Becky Hill County and District Clerk. The meeting was called to order at 9:05 a.m. by County Judge, Kevin Brendle. The meeting opened with a prayer by Charlie Morris, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag.

Whereupon the following business was transacted and is now placed . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!