Fatal crash claims life of Dickens man

DICKENS COUNTY, TX – The Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a fatal one vehicle traffic accident in Dickens County Sunday, December 10.

The accident was reported around 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 70, approximately 2 miles north of Dickens.

Authorities said the Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound when it crossed the southbound lane and crashed into a ditch.

The vehicle struck a concrete culvert in the ditch.

Nicholas Dale Hon, 24, of Dickens was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

Hon was the only occupant in the vehicle.

DPS said he was not wearing a seatbelt but was not ejected in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.