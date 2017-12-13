Jayton-Girard ISD places 3rd in District UIL A+ Academics meet

Jayton-Girarid ISD hosted a UIL A+ Academics meet December 6-7 for area elementary and junior high students. Participating schools included Guthrie, Jayton, Motley County, Paducah, Patton Springs, Spur, and Valley.

Guthrie CSD won the meet with a total of 972.5 points with Valley ISD coming in second with 599.5 points and Jayton-Girard ISD placed third with 397 points. Paducah ISD received 283, Motley County ISD 269, Spur ISD 193 and Patton Springs ISD 118.

A+ Academics includes 20 different events for grades 2-8. These events span the curriculum - they are designed to complement and . . .

