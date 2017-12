The Patton Springs Lady Rangers clinched the championship title at the 2017 Anton Tournament Nov. 30 - Dec. 2. The Lady Rangers defeated Lubbock All Saints on Thursday, followed by clinching a big win against Olton girls on Friday & sealed their title with an intensely close game against Sudan on Saturday. Congratulations to the Patton Springs Lady Rangers . . .

