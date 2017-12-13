Local Students Win Trip to Washington, D.C.

LUBBOCK, TX – Danni Uriegas from Spur High School and Hallie Richardson of Aspermont High School will spend a week in Washington, D.C., thanks to South Plains Electric Cooperative. Uriegas and Richardson were selected at the Spur Area Youth Tour contest held on November 20.

Through the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, an annual program sponsored by electric cooperatives nationwide, Uriegas and Richardson will join about 125 fellow Texans for this trip of a lifetime June 6-15, 2018.

Danni Uriegas is a senior at Spur High School and is the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Barron. Hallie Richardson is . . .

