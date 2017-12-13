Spurettes Runner Up, Bulldogs Fourth in BC Tournament

By Brooke Shobert

Reporter

The Bulldogs and Spurettes competed in the Annual Borden County Basketball Tournament Thursday and Friday. The tournament consisted of girls teams from: Borden County, Crosbyton, Lorenzo, Water Valley, Roby, New Home, and Spur. The boys bracket was comprised of: Seminole JV, O’Donnell, New Home, Lorenzo, Roby, Hale Center, and Spur.

After a 2-2 record, the Spurettes placed 2nd in the tournament, defeating both New Home and Borden County. The Bulldogs placed 4th in the tournament. Spur’s Bulldog basketball team will compete in their final tournament over the winter break, at Wellman-Union December 28-30th.

District play opens for the Spurettes as they kick the season off with two away games. The Varsity girls will travel to Valley, Tuesday the 12th, to compete in their first district game, followed by Paducah on the following Friday. Varsity boys will play in Loop on Tuesday, and will host O’Donnell on Friday. The Boys District season will begin after the Christmas break.