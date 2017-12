Thomas Boyle

Dickens CEA-Ag/4-H

Dickens County 4-H had two Intermediate teams compete in the Livestock Skillathon contest on December 13th. The teams consisted of Gunnir Bateman, Bucki Smith, Jaydee Foster, Mackenzie Gardner, Lynndee Foster, and Slydder Bateman. All of them did very well from identifying different breeds of livestock to identifying different types of feedstuffs, identifying Agricultural Equipment, and placing Wool and meat, they all did an excellent job. Gunnir Bateman placed in the Top 10 of the Intermediate Division and the rest followed soon after. Overall it was a good representation . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!