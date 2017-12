The Jayton Varsity boys team was named runner up in the Robert Hall Chevy Invitation basketball tournament Dec. 14-16 in Jayton. The Jaybrids have a 9-3 record.

Jayton VS Hamlin

Jayton 45 Hamlin 22

Scogin 22, Griswold 13, Awe 5, Moorhead 2, Smith 2, Martinez 1

Jayton VS Roby

Jayton 63 Roby 53

Scogin 36, Awe 10, Griswold 7, Moorhead 3, Smith 3, Martinez 2, Seaton 2

Jayton VS Whiteface

Jayton 66 Whiteface 37

Griswold 32, Awe 15 Scogin 9, Seaton 8, Martinez 2

Jayton VS Tahoka

Championship Game

Jayton 34 Tahoka 44

Scogin 12, Griswold 11, Seaton 6, Awe 5