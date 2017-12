Seven Jayton Jaybirds earned All-Region honors when the 2017 Division II Region 2 All-Region teams were announced last week.

Senior Tyler Seaton was named 2nd Team Tight End and 2nd Team Kicker while senior Francisco Martinez was named 2nd Team Nose Guard.

Junior Kaden Awe was named First Team Safety while junior Keldan Moorhead was named 2nd Team Defensive Line.

Sophomore Tye Scogin was named First Team Running Back and Second Team Linebacker while sophomore Camron Benavides was named 2nd Team Safety.

Freshman Pecos Smith was named 2nd Team Running Back.