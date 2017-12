Click here to read letters to Santa from Jayton, Patton Springs and Spur elementary students.

The December 21st issue is our last of issue of 2017! There will not be a newspaper printed Dec. 28. The office will be closed December 21 – 28. Deadline for the Thursday, January 4, 2018 issue will be Friday, December 29 at 4:00 p.m. The office will be closed, Monday, January 1, 2018 and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

We wish you all a very Merry Christmas . . .

