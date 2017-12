The Spur Volunteer Fire Department held it’s annual Christmas Party Monday, December 11th, 2017 at the Spur First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. SVFD elected 2018 officers and presented awards to deserving members.

2018 Officers are Rick Paschall, Chief; Roper Howell, 1st Assistant Chief; Cody Carnes, 2nd Assistant Chief/Lieutenant Secretary & Treasurer; Tanner Arnold, 1st Captain; Wess Abbott, 2nd Captain; Max Haney, Lieutenant Chaplin; Andrew Adams, Lieutenant Maintenance; and Lieutenants Cole Clark, Bryan Beaty and Cody Shaffer.

Rookie of the Year award was given Andrew Adams and Cole Clark. Clark was also the recipients of the H.I . . .

