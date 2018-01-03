AEP Texas offers mobile application for reporting, monitoring outages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 18, 2017 — AEP Texas has launched a mobile application (app) that allows customers to report and monitor power outages.

The application is free of charge to download at the following internet locations:

The app provides easy access for reporting or monitoring outage information and complements the information provided by the AEP Texas Outage map, as well as AEP Texas Mobile Alerts. To learn more go to www.aeptexas.com and access the Outages & Problems area.

AEP Texas serves nearly one million electric meters in the deregulated Texas marketplace. As an energy delivery (wires) company, AEP Texas delivers electricity safely and reliably to homes, businesses and industry across its nearly 100,000 square mile service territory in south and west Texas. AEP Texas also builds new power lines, restores service following outages and reads the meters via advanced meter technology for retail electric providers (REPs) throughout its service territory. The company also connects or disconnects service upon the orders of the REPs.