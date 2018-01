The Spur Bulldogs claimed the champions title during the Wellman-Union Basketball Tournament Championship held December 28-30. The Bulldogs outscored Wellman-Union 42-40 in the final game of the tourney. Bulldogs Jacob Cole and Nicholas Cole were named All Tournament Team and Francisco Hernandez was the Tournament MVP . . .

