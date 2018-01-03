Kent Commissioners hire new nursing home administrator

Kent County Commissioners’ Court approved the employment of Sarah Crone as the new administrator of Kent County Nursing Home effective Februay 15 following the retiremennt of long time administrator Kathy Lisenbeen. The Court also approved the employment of a Texas Agri-Life Secretary and more during the December 15 regular meeting.

The Kent County Commissioners’ Court convened in a Regular Meeting at the meeting place in the Courthouse at Jayton, Texas with stated members present: Jim White, County Judge, Roy W. Chisum, Commissioner Precinct One, Don Long, Commissioner Precinct Two, Daryl Ham, Commissioner Precinct Three, Robert Graham, Commissioner Precinct Four, and Craig Harrison, Clerk Commissioners’ Court, Commissioner Don Long and Commissioner Robert Graham absent from opening of special meeting due to special scheduled meeting with the Kent County Appraisal Board Meeting.

The following business was transacted and is now placed of record in the minutes of said court.

CALL TO ORDER

Judge Jim White called the Special Meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. followed by prayer.

AUDIENCE WITH KENT COUNTY EMS

Beth Guerra, Kathy Lisenbee and Brad Chisum all of Kent County EMS Service met with the Court to discuss issues with living quarters for out-of-town visiting Paramedics and EMT’s, along with other unresolved subjects. After all that was explained to the Court, Brad Chisum along with others agreed to clean out areas at the EMT/Fire Station for living quarters to accommodate.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum seconded by Daryl Ham approving Commissioners’ Court convene into Executive Session at 10:30 a.m., this is in pursuit to Government Code 551.074. Motion carried.

A MOTION was made by Don Lon seconded by Robert Graham approving Commissioners’ Court conven back into Regular Meeting at 11: 10 a.m. Motion carried.

APPROVAL OF EMPLOYMENT

KENT COUNTY NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum seconded by Daryl Ham approving to employ Sarah Crone as Administrator for Kent County Nursing Home. New Administrator will start February 15, 2018, with contract pending. Motion carried unanimous.

APPROVAL OF STARTING SALARY

KENT COUNTY NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR

A MOTION was made by Don Long seconded by Daryl Ham approving starting salary for Sarah Crone at $97,000.00. Motion carried unanimous.

APPROVAL OF APPLICATION

TEXAS AGRI-LIFE EXTENSION AGENT SECRETARY

A MOTION was made by Robert Graham seconded by Don Long approving the application for employment of L’Rae Lee for the position of Texas Agri-Life Extension Secretary. Employment will start January 2, 2018 with salary at $28,500.00 annually. Motion carried unanimous. Motion carried.

APPROVAL TO PAY BILLS

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum seconded by Daryl Hamm to pay all claims against the County for goods and services presented before the Court. Motion carried.

APPROVAL OF ROAD MACHINERY USE

A MOTION was made by Judge Jim White seconded by Daryl Ham approving all applications brought before the Court this day for the use of road machinery work in the Kent County area. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

A MOTION was made by Roy W. Chisum and duly seconded by Robert Graham to adjourn court. Motion Carried.

Above stated minutes will be read in open court for correction and/or approval next Regular Commissioners’ Meeting January 8th, 2018.