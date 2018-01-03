Kent County Stock Show January 12-13

The Kent County Junior Livestock Show Committee would like to invite you to attend the 2018 livestock show. The show will take place January 12th and 13th at the show barn in Clairemont.

The show this year will feature a meat goat division, swine division, lamb division, rabbit division, heifer and steer divisions. This is expected to be an excellent show with plenty of competition between exhibitors.

The schedule for the 2012 show is as follows:

Friday, January 12th

7:30 p.m.

Pigs, Judging & Showmanship

Saturday, January 13th

