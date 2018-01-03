PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS

No certifications or prior experience required.

Girling Community Care is seeking caring and dependable people to work in the homes of elderly and disabled clients. Will assist with preparing meals, shopping, personal care, errands, light housekeeping, and other assigned duties. We offer flexible day, evening, and weekend shifts. Must be at least 18 yrs of age with a clean criminal background. MUST have reliable transportation.

Fax Resume referencing Ad #19039 to (325)646-2278 For an application, call 1(800)665-4471 Apply online at www.kindredathome.com/careers Or apply in-person at 1423 Coggin Ave. Brownwood, TX 76801 E.O.E / M.F.D.V. 14-1tc