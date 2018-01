Two Spur Bulldogs were named to the Texas Sixman Coaches Association All Region Division 1 Region 1 Football team last month.

Junior Jake Weiser was named 2nd team All Region Offensive Tight Center.

Sophomore Ethan Parsons was named 2nd team All Region Defensive Line Backer . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!