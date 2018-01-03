Who’s on the Texas primary ballots in 2018?

By Ryan Murphy, The Texas Tribune Jan. 2, 2018

Texas will hold its 2018 primary elections on March 6 — the first state in the country to do so — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Below are the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primaries for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

Early voting begins Feb. 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff on May 22.

U. S. Senate

Democrat Candidates

Beto O’Rourke

Edward Kimbrough

Sema Hernandez

Republican Candidates

Bruce Jacobson, Jr.

Geraldine Sam

Mary Miller

Stefano de Stefano

Ted Cruz – Incumbent

Governor

Democrat Candidates

Adrian Ocegueda

Andrew White

Cedric Davis, Sr.

Demetria Smith

Grady Yarbrough

James Jolly Clark

Jeffrey Payne

Joe Mumbach

Lupe Valdez

Tom Wakely

Republican Candidates

Barbara Krueger

Greg Abbott – Incumbent

SECEDE Kilgore

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Candidates

Michael Cooper

Mike Collier

Republican Candidates

Dan Patrick – Incumbent

Scott Milder

Attorney General

Democrat Candidate

Justin Nelson

Republican Candidate

Ken Paxton – Incumbent

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democrat Candidates

Joi Chevalier

Tim Mahoney

Republican Candidates

Glenn Hegar – Incumbent

Land Commissioner

Democrat Candidates

Miguel Suazo

Tex Morgan

Republican Candidates

Davey Edwards

George P. Bush – Incumbent

Jerry Patterson

Rick Range

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat Candidate

Kim Olson

Republican Candidates

Jim Hogan

Sid Miller – Incumbent

Trey Blocker

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat Candidates

Chris Spellmon

Roman McAllen

Republican Candidates

Christi Craddick – Incumbent

Weston Martinez

Supreme Court of Texas

Place 2

Democrat Candidate

Steven Kirkland

Republican Candidate

Jimmy Blacklock

Place 4

Democrat Candidate

R.K. Sandill

Republican Candidate

John Devine – Incumbent

Place 6

Democrat Candidate

Kathy Cheng

Republican Candidate

Jeff Brown – Incumbent

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

Place 1

Democrat Candidate

Maria T. (Terri) Jackson

Republican Candidate

David Bridges

Sharon Keller – Incumbent

Place 7

Democrat Candidate

Ramona Franklin

Republican Candidate

Barbara Parker Hervey – Incumbent

Place 8

Republican Candidates

Dib Waldrip

Jay Brandon

Michelle Slaughter

U. S. House

District 13

Democrat Candidate

Greg Sagan

Republican Candidate

Mac Thornberry – Incumbent

District 19

Democrat Candidate

Miguel Levario

Republican Candidate

Jodey Arrington – Incumbent

State Board of Education

Non-election year for District 15 which covers Dickens, Kent

Texas House

District 68 – Dickens Co. Only

Republican Candidate

Drew Springer – Incumbent