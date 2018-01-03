Who’s on the Texas primary ballots in 2018?

By Ryan Murphy, The Texas Tribune Jan. 2, 2018
Texas will hold its 2018 primary elections on March 6 — the first state in the country to do so — and hundreds of candidates across the state have filed to run for public office. Below are the candidates who have filed for the Democratic and Republican primaries for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.
Early voting begins Feb. 20. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a primary runoff on May 22.
U. S. Senate
Democrat Candidates
Beto O’Rourke
Edward Kimbrough
Sema Hernandez
Republican Candidates
Bruce Jacobson, Jr.
Geraldine Sam
Mary Miller
Stefano de Stefano
Ted Cruz – Incumbent
Governor
Democrat Candidates
Adrian Ocegueda
Andrew White
Cedric Davis, Sr.
Demetria Smith
Grady Yarbrough
James Jolly Clark
Jeffrey Payne
Joe Mumbach
Lupe Valdez
Tom Wakely
Republican Candidates
Barbara Krueger
Greg Abbott – Incumbent
SECEDE Kilgore
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat Candidates
Michael Cooper
Mike Collier
Republican Candidates
Dan Patrick – Incumbent
Scott Milder
Attorney General
Democrat Candidate
Justin Nelson
Republican Candidate
Ken Paxton – Incumbent
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Democrat Candidates
Joi Chevalier
Tim Mahoney
Republican Candidates
Glenn Hegar – Incumbent
Land Commissioner
Democrat Candidates
Miguel Suazo
Tex Morgan
Republican Candidates
Davey Edwards
George P. Bush – Incumbent
Jerry Patterson
Rick Range
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrat Candidate
Kim Olson
Republican Candidates
Jim Hogan
Sid Miller – Incumbent
Trey Blocker
Railroad Commissioner
Democrat Candidates
Chris Spellmon
Roman McAllen
Republican Candidates
Christi Craddick – Incumbent
Weston Martinez
Supreme Court of Texas
Place 2
Democrat Candidate
Steven Kirkland
Republican Candidate
Jimmy Blacklock
Place 4
Democrat Candidate
R.K. Sandill
Republican Candidate
John Devine – Incumbent
Place 6
Democrat Candidate
Kathy Cheng
Republican Candidate
Jeff Brown – Incumbent
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals
Place 1
Democrat Candidate
Maria T. (Terri) Jackson
Republican Candidate
David Bridges
Sharon Keller – Incumbent
Place 7
Democrat Candidate
Ramona Franklin
Republican Candidate
Barbara Parker Hervey – Incumbent
Place 8
Republican Candidates
Dib Waldrip
Jay Brandon
Michelle Slaughter
U. S. House
District 13
Democrat Candidate
Greg Sagan
Republican Candidate
Mac Thornberry – Incumbent
District 19
Democrat Candidate
Miguel Levario
Republican Candidate
Jodey Arrington – Incumbent
State Board of Education
Non-election year for District 15 which covers Dickens, Kent
Texas House
District 68 – Dickens Co. Only
Republican Candidate
Drew Springer – Incumbent