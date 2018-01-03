William Hale Brown, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017, in Abilene, Texas.

Born in Hester, Oklahoma, on March 24, 1929, William was the first-born son of Nellie Mae (Howard) and Norman Earl Brown.

He was a Korean War veteran and married Mary Jo Harvey on June 10, 1953, in Lovington, New Mexico. William was a self-employed carpenter and builder. He was a member of Elmcrest Baptist Church in Abilene.

After coming to know Christ as his savior at the age of thirty . . .

