2018 March Primary Election races heat up

A last minute candidate has filed for election in the Dickens County Commissioner Precinct #4 race. Republican Shane Shobert will challenge Jerry Alexander in the March 6 Primary Election for the parties nomination. The seat will become vacant following the retirement of longtime commissioner Sheldon Parsons.

There is one contested race in Kent County for Commissioner Precinct #2. Incumbent Don Long will face challenger Aaron Awe for the Republican nomination on March 6. In 2014, Long defeated Awe 44-24 to keep his position on the board.

The early voting period for those elections is only 40 days away, and . . .

