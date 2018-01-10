Candidate filing period opens for May 5 city, school elections

Filing period for the May 5 school board and city council elections will begin Wednesday, January 17. Candidates may get their names on the ballot by filing with their respective city or school administrative office by February 16.

If a candidate misses the deadline to get their name on the ballot, they can still file as a write-in candidate by February 20. The City of Spur will elect three councilmen, one from each of the three wards. Those positions are currently held by Crystal Leary in Ward 1, Bobby Vasquez in Ward 2, and Glenda White in Ward 3 . . .

