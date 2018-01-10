Jaybirds pound Yellowhammers

The Jayton Jaybirds defeated the Rotan Yellowhammers on the road Jan. 5 76-43 in district play.

JHS 23 16 14 23 76

ROT 6 13 15 9 43

Jaybird team spirit was at an all time high with Clay Griswold scoring 16 points and he had 8 rebounds and 1 assist, Tyler Seaton 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists and Tye Scogin 14 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Kaden Awe added 11 points and 3 rebounds. Pecos Smith also scored 11 points, 2 rebounds and 7 assists. Keldan Moorhead was for 4 ponts, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Francisco Martinez also had 2 points and 1 rebound.

Jayton currently stands 15-3 and 2-0 in district play.