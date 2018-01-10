The Texas Spur

Sybil Martin Estep

Sybil Mable Delila Martin Estep, age 101, of Dublin, Texas, walked through the Gates of Heaven Wednesday evening, January 3, 2018. She dearly loved her family, always had a smile on her face and a kind heart toward everyone she met. Sybil was born September 23, 1916, to Clarence Forrest “Pa” and Alice Mae “Mamie” (Garrett) Martin, in a two-room house on the family farm west of . . .

