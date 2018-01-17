The Texas Spur

You are here: Home / County / Kent / 76th Kent Co. Livestock Show held last weekend

76th Kent Co. Livestock Show held last weekend

By

The 76th Annual Kent County Livestock Show was held Friday and Saturday, January 12-13 at the show barn in Clairemont.
The show got underway at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the Market Hog Show. The show resumed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with Market Rabbits, Market Lambs, Market Goats, Breeding Heifers, Market Steers, and Market Cattle. The Peewee Show started the afternoon at 1:00 followed by awards presentations and the auction sale.
The Grand Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Elizabeth Smith. It was purchased by Star Feed and Joe Heflin, Attorney-at-Law. Reserve Grand . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!

Product Categories

Quick News Links