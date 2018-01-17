76th Kent Co. Livestock Show held last weekend

The 76th Annual Kent County Livestock Show was held Friday and Saturday, January 12-13 at the show barn in Clairemont.

The show got underway at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the Market Hog Show. The show resumed at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with Market Rabbits, Market Lambs, Market Goats, Breeding Heifers, Market Steers, and Market Cattle. The Peewee Show started the afternoon at 1:00 followed by awards presentations and the auction sale.

The Grand Champion Market Hog was exhibited by Elizabeth Smith. It was purchased by Star Feed and Joe Heflin, Attorney-at-Law. Reserve Grand . . .

Want to read the rest?

You will need a subscription! Click here to login or register for a yearly membership to The Texas Spur!