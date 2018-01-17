Bulldogs, Spurettes district play continues

By Brooke Shobert

The Spurettes and Bulldogs are right in the middle of district play. The teams have played another two teams this past week. Both Patton Springs and Guthrie traveled to Spur to play.

The Spur and Patton girls battled it out in an intense district battle, however the Patton girls came up on top, 47-37. The Bulldogs worked for win against the Rangers, where they won with a score of 63-35.

On Friday, the Spurettes defeated the Lady Jaguars 55-31. The Bulldogs won their game against Guthrie, 68-26. The Spurettes are now . . .

