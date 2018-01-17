The Dickens County Junior Livestock Show is underway now at Swenson Park in Spur.
Today, weigh ins begin at 6 p.m. for sheep, goats, swine and fryer rabbits.
Tomorrow, at 6 a.m. there will be a weigh in for chickens and breeding rabbits. The rabbit show begins at 1 p.m. followed immediately by the chicken show, market goat show, market lamb show and market swine show.
Saturday, January 20, lunch is served at noon followed by a peewee show (sheep, swine, goats), presentation of showmanship awards and the sale and auction.
Dickens Livestock Show underway
