Dickens Livestock Show underway

The Dickens County Junior Livestock Show is underway now at Swenson Park in Spur.

Today, weigh ins begin at 6 p.m. for sheep, goats, swine and fryer rabbits.

Tomorrow, at 6 a.m. there will be a weigh in for chickens and breeding rabbits. The rabbit show begins at 1 p.m. followed immediately by the chicken show, market goat show, market lamb show and market swine show.

Saturday, January 20, lunch is served at noon followed by a peewee show (sheep, swine, goats), presentation of showmanship awards and the sale and auction.