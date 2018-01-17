Filing period open for city, school elections

Filing period for the May 5 school board and city council elections will began Wednesday, January 17. Candidates may get their names on the ballot by filing with their respective city or school administrative office by February 16.

If a candidate misses the deadline to get their name on the ballot, they can still file as a write-in candidate by February 20. The City of Spur will elect three councilmen, one from each of the three wards. Those positions are currently held by Crystal Leary in Ward 1, Bobby Vasquez in Ward 2, and Glenda White in Ward 3.

The City of Jayton will elect three at-large positions. Those seats are currently held by Wyvonne Spray, Kyle Harrison, and George Chisum.

Spur ISD will elect three school board members, one in Place 1, Place 2 and in Place 4. Pat Ortiz is in the Place 1 seat, and Roy Sanchez, Jr. holds the Place 2 position. Rick Paschall will also be up for election after being appointed to the Place 4 seat in October 2017 following the resignation of Casey Smith.

Jayton-Girard ISD will elect three school board members. The three at-large seats are currently held by Seth Clay, Amanda McGee and Turney Coulter.